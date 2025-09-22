Left Menu

Pioneering India's Future: Jindal Policy Conclave Sparks Vision for 2047

OP Jindal University in Sonipat hosted a pivotal Policy Conclave, emphasizing India's journey towards its centenary independence in 2047. With a focus on democracy, nonalignment, and self-reliance, leaders and experts discussed strategies for India's political, social, and economic evolution, setting the stage for a prosperous future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonipat (Haryana) | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:51 IST
Self-Reliance and Multi-Alignment will Guide India's Future: Manish Tewari, M.P. at Jindal Policy Conclave. Image Credit: ANI
In a momentous gathering at OP Jindal University in Sonipat, thought leaders and policy experts converged for the Jindal Policy Conclave, with discussions centered around India's anticipated growth by 2047, marking its centennial of independence.

Keynote speaker Mr. Manish Tewari, former Union Minister, highlighted the importance of sustaining India's democracy amidst global undemocratic trends. He emphasized India's strategic autonomy through non-alignment and self-reliance as key pillars supporting the nation's steady ascent in global affairs.

Professor Dabiru Sridhar Patnaik, backed by Jindal University's commitment to molding global leaders, underscored the importance of public policy as a transformative force, aligning national ambition with innovation. Participants engaged in panels exploring electoral reforms, energy revolution, media regulation, and urban governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

