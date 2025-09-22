DiscoverShe Initiative Empowers Women Entrepreneurs in India

In a significant move to empower women micro-entrepreneurs, DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB), in collaboration with the HCL Foundation, launched the DiscoverShe initiative in Bengaluru. The program's first two-day bootcamp seeks to transform the business skills of 400 women across urban India.

Designed to bolster MSME digitization, DiscoverShe provides hands-on training in creating digital storefronts, e-commerce, financial and digital literacy, and access to microfinance. The initiative also offers skill development, mentorship, and three months of post-financing support to ensure the sustainable growth of women-led enterprises.

With a focus on diverse sectors, such as artisans, agri-businesses, and modern micro-enterprises, DLabs and the HCL Foundation aim to drive socio-economic change by equipping women with the tools to scale their businesses effectively. The DiscoverShe journey will cover multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Madurai, Hyderabad, and Mohali.