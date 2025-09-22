DiscoverShe Initiative Empowers Women Entrepreneurs in India
DiscoverShe, a collaboration between DLabs at the Indian School of Business and the HCL Foundation, aims to empower 400 women micro-entrepreneurs in urban India. Through city-based bootcamps, the program offers training in digital skills, e-commerce, and financial literacy, helping women-led enterprises thrive in the MSME sector.
In a significant move to empower women micro-entrepreneurs, DLabs at the Indian School of Business (ISB), in collaboration with the HCL Foundation, launched the DiscoverShe initiative in Bengaluru. The program's first two-day bootcamp seeks to transform the business skills of 400 women across urban India.
Designed to bolster MSME digitization, DiscoverShe provides hands-on training in creating digital storefronts, e-commerce, financial and digital literacy, and access to microfinance. The initiative also offers skill development, mentorship, and three months of post-financing support to ensure the sustainable growth of women-led enterprises.
With a focus on diverse sectors, such as artisans, agri-businesses, and modern micro-enterprises, DLabs and the HCL Foundation aim to drive socio-economic change by equipping women with the tools to scale their businesses effectively. The DiscoverShe journey will cover multiple cities, including Bengaluru, Madurai, Hyderabad, and Mohali.
ALSO READ
Highway Heist: E-commerce Shipment Looted in Madhya Pradesh
Royal Enfield Revvs Up E-commerce Presence with Flipkart Partnership
Flipkart's AI-Powered Seller Surge: Revolutionizing India's Festive E-Commerce
Boom of India's E-Commerce Logistics: A 16% CAGR Surge
Tech-Savvy Trio Busted: E-Commerce Scam Exposed in Jharkhand