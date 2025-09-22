Punjab Tackles Stubble Burning and Flood Aftermath: A Government's Commitment

In a bid to address environmental concerns, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced several initiatives to curb stubble burning in the state, including awareness campaigns for farmers and the provision of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery. Stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana is often criticized for contributing to Delhi's air pollution post-harvest.

Chief Minister Mann invoked the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, emphasizing environmental stewardship among farmers. Despite a Supreme Court inquiry on stubble burning, Mann advocates against penalizing farmers. The state reports a significant decrease in farm fires from 2023 to 2024.

Additionally, Mann's government is actively managing the recent flood crisis, focusing on desilting rivers and field rehabilitation for wheat sowing. Addressing political opposition, Mann commits to prioritizing recovery efforts without succumbing to political pressures or unjust measures against farmers.

