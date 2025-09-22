Chennai Revolutionizes Commuting with 'One City, One Ticket' App

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the groundbreaking 'Chennai One' app on Monday, aimed at revolutionizing commuting in Chennai. This innovative app streamlines the travel experience by allowing commuters to use a single ticket for all public transportation modes, including buses, metro, and authorized autorickshaws.

The Chennai One app, designed by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), is India's pioneering project in integrated transport solutions. With just a single QR ticket, citizens can plan, book, and track their journeys across various conveyances, bridging the city's transport needs under one roof.

Launched at the Secretariat, the app is available for both iOS and Android users. It aims to eliminate lengthy queues and confusion, offering Chennai residents a seamless travel experience. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin lauded the effort, highlighting its potential to simplify daily commutes significantly.

