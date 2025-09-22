Left Menu

Chennai Revolutionizes Commuting with 'One City, One Ticket' App

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin launched the 'Chennai One' app, allowing seamless travel across various public transport systems in Chennai with a single ticket. Developed by CUMTA, this first-of-its-kind initiative promises to simplify commuting by integrating metro, buses, and authorized autos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:17 IST
Chennai Revolutionizes Commuting with 'One City, One Ticket' App
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin unveiled the groundbreaking 'Chennai One' app on Monday, aimed at revolutionizing commuting in Chennai. This innovative app streamlines the travel experience by allowing commuters to use a single ticket for all public transportation modes, including buses, metro, and authorized autorickshaws.

The Chennai One app, designed by the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (CUMTA), is India's pioneering project in integrated transport solutions. With just a single QR ticket, citizens can plan, book, and track their journeys across various conveyances, bridging the city's transport needs under one roof.

Launched at the Secretariat, the app is available for both iOS and Android users. It aims to eliminate lengthy queues and confusion, offering Chennai residents a seamless travel experience. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin lauded the effort, highlighting its potential to simplify daily commutes significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

Massive Nvidia Investment Boosts OpenAI's AI Superpower Vision

 United States
2
Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

Eduardo Bolsonaro Charged: Coercion Case Unfolds

 Global
3
Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

Matt Sherratt Returns to Wales Coaching Team, Leaving Cardiff

 Global
4
Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials Penalized

Negligence in Uttarakhand Hospital Leads to Stern Actions: Eight Officials P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025