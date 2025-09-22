Left Menu

Haryana CM Advances Paddy Procurement to Benefit Farmers

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini inaugurated the paddy procurement season on September 22, advancing the date to support farmers. The government is committed to ensuring fair procurement and timely payments at MSP. This decision honors farmers' requests for an earlier start to the procurement process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:34 IST
Nayab Singh Saini

In a move to support local farmers, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched the paddy procurement season from the Ladwa grain market on Monday, moving the date from October 1 to September 22. Saini emphasized that the decision was made 'in the interest of farmers.'

Addressing the media, the chief minister stressed the government's commitment to purchase all paddy produced by farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Farmers will receive payments directly, and on time, into their bank accounts, he assured.

This season's kickoff saw the procurement of around 100 quintals of PR paddy variety from farmers Amit Kumar and Charan Singh. Saini also discussed reforms in goods and services tax under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, which have facilitated both citizens and traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

