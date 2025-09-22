SLMG Beverages Eyes Growth Amid Unseasonal Challenges and Expansion Plans
SLMG Beverages, Coca-Cola's largest bottler, anticipates a high single-digit sales growth for FY26, despite challenges from unseasonal rains. With plans to invest Rs 8,000 crore in expansion, the company forecasts its revenue to surpass Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years, focusing on market development and capacity enhancement.
SLMG Beverages, the largest Coca-Cola bottler, remains optimistic about achieving a high single-digit sales growth in FY26 despite setbacks from unseasonal rains in the June quarter, according to a company executive.
The beverage sector experienced disruptions during its peak summer season due to unexpected rains and early monsoons. Nevertheless, SLMG is counting on festival sales and GST concessions on non-fizz drinks to offset these challenges.
The company plans an Rs 8,000 crore investment over the next six years, eyeing new units in Uttar Pradesh and newly acquired Bihar markets. It targets a revenue of Rs 20,000 crore, with the potential for a future IPO after scaling growth goals.
