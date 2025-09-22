Left Menu

SLMG Beverages Eyes Growth Amid Unseasonal Challenges and Expansion Plans

SLMG Beverages, Coca-Cola's largest bottler, anticipates a high single-digit sales growth for FY26, despite challenges from unseasonal rains. With plans to invest Rs 8,000 crore in expansion, the company forecasts its revenue to surpass Rs 20,000 crore in the next five years, focusing on market development and capacity enhancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:39 IST
SLMG Beverages Eyes Growth Amid Unseasonal Challenges and Expansion Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SLMG Beverages, the largest Coca-Cola bottler, remains optimistic about achieving a high single-digit sales growth in FY26 despite setbacks from unseasonal rains in the June quarter, according to a company executive.

The beverage sector experienced disruptions during its peak summer season due to unexpected rains and early monsoons. Nevertheless, SLMG is counting on festival sales and GST concessions on non-fizz drinks to offset these challenges.

The company plans an Rs 8,000 crore investment over the next six years, eyeing new units in Uttar Pradesh and newly acquired Bihar markets. It targets a revenue of Rs 20,000 crore, with the potential for a future IPO after scaling growth goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

Sports Buzz: NFL Twists, Musetti's Rise, and Injuries Aplenty

 Global
2
Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

Decisive Blow: Top Naxal Leaders Eliminated by Security Forces

 India
3
Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Crucial Election

Moldova's Political Turmoil: Allegations of Russian Interference Ahead of Cr...

 Global
4
Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

Trump's Controversial Claims: Tylenol and Autism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025