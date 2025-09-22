Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Champions Swadeshi Products During GST Bachat Utsav

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday called on citizens to embrace Swadeshi products, asserting their benefits during the GST Bachat Utsav.

Gupta, alongside ministers Ashish Sood and Kapil Mishra, participated in the festival held across numerous venues.

She underscored the tangible benefits of NextGen GST reforms under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, promoting domestic products for citizens' welfare.

Rekha Gupta's visit to North Delhi's Totaram Market saw vibrant interactions with traders, while Sood and Mishra led processions to mark the celebration in Janakpuri and Bhajanpura.

Market traders and visitors showed appreciation, celebrating the festival ahead of Diwali.

Gupta announced expedited GST refunds for traders and lauded the zero GST on health and life insurance, alongside capped vehicle GST rates, as substantial benefits for India's 1.4 billion citizens.

She conveyed that these initiatives point towards a self-reliant India, easing financial burdens and boosting the economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)