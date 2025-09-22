Next-Gen GST Reforms: A Catalyst for India's Economic Growth

In a significant development for India's economic landscape, ITC Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri hailed the introduction of next-generation GST reforms as a 'historic moment' set to drive affordability, consumption, and energize small and medium-sized enterprises.

Puri, in a LinkedIn post, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight in announcing these reforms just before Navratri, describing them as 'pathbreaking' in propelling India toward a 'Viksit Bharat'. The 'GST Bachat Utsav', when combined with earlier substantial income tax revisions, promises to place Rs 2.5 lakh crore in public savings, creating a cycle of increased consumption, investment, and employment.

The reforms are anticipated to streamline business operations, particularly benefiting MSMEs and small-scale industries, while bolstering the Swadeshi movement. Puri emphasized ITC's dedication to nurturing 'Proudly Indian Brands' and advocated for 'compassionate capitalism', ensuring that people and the planet remain central to business strategies.

