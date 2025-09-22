Left Menu

Next-Gen GST Reforms: A Catalyst for India's Economic Growth

ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri praised the new GST reforms as transformative for India's economy, promoting affordability, consumption, and small business growth. He emphasized the importance of fostering compassion in business practices and highlighted ITC's commitment to supporting Indian brands and MSMEs through these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 19:45 IST
In a significant development for India's economic landscape, ITC Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri hailed the introduction of next-generation GST reforms as a 'historic moment' set to drive affordability, consumption, and energize small and medium-sized enterprises.

Puri, in a LinkedIn post, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight in announcing these reforms just before Navratri, describing them as 'pathbreaking' in propelling India toward a 'Viksit Bharat'. The 'GST Bachat Utsav', when combined with earlier substantial income tax revisions, promises to place Rs 2.5 lakh crore in public savings, creating a cycle of increased consumption, investment, and employment.

The reforms are anticipated to streamline business operations, particularly benefiting MSMEs and small-scale industries, while bolstering the Swadeshi movement. Puri emphasized ITC's dedication to nurturing 'Proudly Indian Brands' and advocated for 'compassionate capitalism', ensuring that people and the planet remain central to business strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

