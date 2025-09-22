Next-Gen GST Reforms: A Catalyst for India's Economic Growth
ITC Chairman Sanjiv Puri praised the new GST reforms as transformative for India's economy, promoting affordability, consumption, and small business growth. He emphasized the importance of fostering compassion in business practices and highlighted ITC's commitment to supporting Indian brands and MSMEs through these changes.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development for India's economic landscape, ITC Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Puri hailed the introduction of next-generation GST reforms as a 'historic moment' set to drive affordability, consumption, and energize small and medium-sized enterprises.
Puri, in a LinkedIn post, commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foresight in announcing these reforms just before Navratri, describing them as 'pathbreaking' in propelling India toward a 'Viksit Bharat'. The 'GST Bachat Utsav', when combined with earlier substantial income tax revisions, promises to place Rs 2.5 lakh crore in public savings, creating a cycle of increased consumption, investment, and employment.
The reforms are anticipated to streamline business operations, particularly benefiting MSMEs and small-scale industries, while bolstering the Swadeshi movement. Puri emphasized ITC's dedication to nurturing 'Proudly Indian Brands' and advocated for 'compassionate capitalism', ensuring that people and the planet remain central to business strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple, Strengthening Cultural Ties
Madhya Pradesh CM Champions Swadeshi Movement Post-GST Reforms
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Revamped Tripureswari Temple
Prime Minister Modi Surveys Dholera: A Visionary Industrial Hub
PM Modi Unveils GST 'Savings Festival' to Boost Swadeshi Movement