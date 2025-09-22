Next Generation GST Reforms: A New Dawn for Indian Markets

Left Menu

Union ministers, including BJP chief JP Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, visited Delhi markets to gather feedback on new GST reforms. The reforms aim to simplify tax structure, benefitting traders and consumers. Prime Minister Modi's leadership is credited with strengthening the Indian economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 20:05 IST
Top Indian political figures, including BJP chief JP Nadda and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, visited markets across Delhi on Friday. Their mission? To obtain in-depth feedback from traders and shopkeepers about the newly rolled out generation of GST reforms. Aimed at simplifying India's tax structure, these reforms promise significant benefits to both businesses and the broader consumer base.

Nadda, joined by Delhi's BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and Anil Baluni, took his engagement to Amar Colony market. There, he detailed the new tax structures to local traders and emphasized the importance of transferring tax benefits directly to consumers, enhancing the appeal of Indian-made goods. Conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supportive message, Nadda applauded the business community and assured consumers would experience noticeable benefits during the festive season.

The GST overhaul simplifies previous complexities by reducing tax slabs from four to two main categories. Ultra-luxury items fall under a 40 percent tax, while tobacco stays within a 28 percent plus cess bracket. Meanwhile, other essential goods enjoy a new rate of either 5 percent or 18 percent, a change that could stimulate economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

