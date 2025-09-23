Left Menu

Copenhagen Airport Shut Down Due to Drone Sightings

Copenhagen Airport, the biggest in Denmark, was closed after drones were sighted in the area. Approximately 35 flights were diverted as operations halted. Authorities are working to identify the drones while an investigation is ongoing. The reopening timeline remains uncertain.

23-09-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Copenhagen's main airport faced an unexpected shutdown after drones were spotted in the vicinity, according to a police report on Monday.

Authorities confirmed that 2-3 large drones were seen, forcing the airport to halt take-offs and landings at 20:26 local time. Approximately 35 flights were redirected to nearby locations amid this disruption.

The police are rigorously investigating the incident to identify those responsible, although no further information has been disclosed, citing the ongoing nature of the probe.

