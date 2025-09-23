Copenhagen Airport Shut Down Due to Drone Sightings

Copenhagen's main airport faced an unexpected shutdown after drones were spotted in the vicinity, according to a police report on Monday.

Authorities confirmed that 2-3 large drones were seen, forcing the airport to halt take-offs and landings at 20:26 local time. Approximately 35 flights were redirected to nearby locations amid this disruption.

The police are rigorously investigating the incident to identify those responsible, although no further information has been disclosed, citing the ongoing nature of the probe.