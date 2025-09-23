Copenhagen Airport Reopens After Drone Disruption

Copenhagen Airport, a vital hub in the Nordic region, reopened early Tuesday after being temporarily shut down due to drone sightings. This resulted in the suspension of all flights for nearly four hours, causing significant delays and cancellations. Passengers have been advised to remain updated through their airlines.

Authorities confirmed that two to three large drones were seen in the vicinity, prompting the halt of operations at Denmark's largest airport in Copenhagen at around 8:26 p.m. (1826 GMT) on Monday. FlightRadar reported that about 50 flights were rerouted to other airports during the disruption.

The investigation into the drone incident is ongoing, as police work to identify those responsible. This comes on the heels of a recent cyberattack on Collins Aerospace, which disrupted operations at other major European airports, including Heathrow, Berlin, and Brussels, highlighting ongoing security challenges in aviation.