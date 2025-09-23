Left Menu

Euro Pratik Shares Surge on Market Debut

Euro Pratik Sales Ltd shares made a remarkable debut on the stock market, listing at Rs 273.45, an 11% premium over the issue price of Rs 247. With a market valuation of Rs 2,564.20 crore, the decorative panel company operates on an asset-light model, outsourcing production worldwide.

On Tuesday, Euro Pratik Sales Ltd, known for decorative wall panels, entered the stock market with shares listing at a substantial 11% premium above the issue price of Rs 247.

The stock began trading at Rs 273.45 on the BSE, climbing further to Rs 279.55, indicating strong investor confidence.

The company adopts an asset-light approach, relying on outsourced manufacturing across South Korea, China, and US, enhancing its extensive product offerings under the 'Euro Pratik' and 'Gloirio' brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

