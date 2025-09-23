Matix Fertilisers Shines with Energy Efficiency Award at CII National Event

In a remarkable achievement, Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited has been awarded the Energy Efficient Unit Award at the prestigious 26th CII National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2025 held in Hyderabad. The accolade was bestowed in recognition of the exceptional performance of Matix's state-of-the-art urea plant in Panagarh, West Bengal, during the fiscal year 2024-25.

Nishant Kanodia, Chairman and Promoter of Matix, expressed heartfelt gratitude, stating that the award is a testament to the dedication and technological advancements by the company in Eastern India. This milestone highlights Matix's commitment to responsible operations and green manufacturing, according to Kanodia.

The Panagarh facility, a frontrunner in energy efficiency, achieved a record-breaking production of 1.47 million tonnes of urea while operating at an impressive 112% capacity. The plant's green initiatives, including a newly commissioned 1 MW floating solar plant, underscore its role in strengthening farm productivity and advancing towards a sustainable economy.

