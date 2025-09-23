Left Menu

Copenhagen Airport Drone Intrusion Sparks Security Fears

A skilled drone pilot flew large drones over Copenhagen Airport, leading to a temporary shutdown. The drones showed off advanced capabilities but posed no direct threat. Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive and potential links to Russian activities. Similar incidents occurred at Oslo Airport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Copenhagen | Updated: 23-09-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 13:02 IST
A skilled drone pilot exhibited advanced maneuvering skills by flying large drones over Copenhagen Airport on Monday night, causing a temporary airspace closure. This bold display highlighted potential security vulnerabilities in Scandinavia's largest airport, according to police reports on Tuesday.

Jes Jespersen, Copenhagen Police's senior inspector, described the pilot as a 'capable actor' who appeared to be showcasing their drone-flying skills without malicious intent. The drones' lights flickered, executing various flight patterns, before vanishing after hours in the air.

Although there was no immediate threat, authorities did not dismiss the possibility of a Russian hybrid attack. Meanwhile, Oslo Airport also dealt with drone disruptions, shifting traffic to a single runway. Security measures in northern Europe are intensifying amid recent Russian activities.

