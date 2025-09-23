Left Menu

Record-Breaking Speed: YANGWANG U9X Hypercar Sets New Benchmark

On September 14, 2025, the YANGWANG U9X hypercar shattered the production car top-speed world record, reaching 496.22 km/h. Equipped with GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tires, the vehicle's success highlights the innovations in tire technology that support performance and safety in high-speed electric vehicles.

Twice in A Year - Giti tires enable YANGWANG U9X to Set of New Land Speed Record to Become the Fastest Car on the Planet. Image Credit: ANI

In a groundbreaking achievement on September 14, 2025, the YANGWANG U9X hypercar set a new world record for production car top speed, reaching 496.22 km/h. This remarkable performance took place at the German Automotive Testing Papenburg (ATP) grounds, surpassing their previous speed record of 472.41 km/h set just a month ago.

Driven by German track specialist Marc Basseng, the attempt was supported by the innovative GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tires, developed collaboratively with the YANGWANG team. These tires are engineered with advanced technology to withstand the demands of high-speed electric vehicles, featuring enhancements such as a reinforced rubber compound and ultra-high-strength aramid fibers.

Giti Tire's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sustainable performance was evident in this achievement. Andy Ng, General Manager for Original Equipment Manufacturing for Export Markets, praised the milestone as an honor, highlighting the significance of this collaboration with BYD in advancing mobility's future. The GitiSport e.GTR2 Pro tire exemplifies cutting-edge design, optimized for top performance in safety and speed.

