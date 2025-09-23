Watchdog Measures: Government Tracks GST Benefits in E-commerce

The government is closely observing e-commerce platforms to ensure they pass on the benefits of reduced GST rates on FMCG goods to consumers. Sources revealed this initiative amid complaints of inadequate price reductions on essential items.

A source confirmed ongoing scrutiny by field formations, with the first report due by September 30. GST now has a two-tier structure of 5% and 18%, simplifying the previous four-tier system.

The finance ministry has ordered monthly reporting on price shifts for 54 essential goods, including butter, shampoo, and diagnostic kits. The report will be submitted to the CBIC by the end of September. Despite the absence of anti-profiteering rules for such complaints, companies are voluntarily adjusting prices.

(With inputs from agencies.)