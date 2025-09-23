Left Menu

Revving Up: Two-Wheeler and Tractor Markets Gear for Growth in India

Two-wheeler sales in India are projected to grow by 6-9% in FY26, aided by a GST rate reduction and favorable economic conditions. While domestic wholesale volumes have risen, retail sales growth remains slow. Tractor sales are also expected to grow moderately, supported by a strong monsoon and pre-buying ahead of emission norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 14:23 IST
Revving Up: Two-Wheeler and Tractor Markets Gear for Growth in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sales of two-wheelers in India are predicted to see a growth rate of 6-9% in FY26, compared to the previous fiscal year. This anticipated increase is largely attributed to the recent reduction in GST rates, which is expected to enhance affordability and stimulate demand, according to ratings agency ICRA.

In August 2025, domestic wholesale volumes experienced a 7.2% year-over-year increase, totaling 18 lakh units, as manufacturers maintained healthy shipments in anticipation of the festive season. However, retail sales saw a more modest increase of 2.2% YoY, constrained by excessive rains and consumer hesitation linked to the GST rate reduction, although improvement is anticipated as the festive season approaches.

The tractor sector is also showing robust growth, with a significant 28.2% YoY increase in wholesale volumes in August 2025. The combination of favorable monsoon conditions and a recent GST rate cut on tractors to 5% is expected to further boost demand. Meanwhile, the industry is preparing for potential pre-buying ahead of the implementation of TREM V emission norms in April 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nagaland Unites: State Services Rally for Pension and Pay Reform

Nagaland Unites: State Services Rally for Pension and Pay Reform

 India
2
Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

 Global
3
Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Treatment

Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Tre...

 India
4
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025