Tragic Temple Trip: Truck Accident Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

A truck accident near Dhaliara, Himachal Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of four devotees and injured around 20 others. The victims were traveling to Chamunda Devi Temple when their truck overturned. The deceased have been identified as residents of Bhatinda, Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:08 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:08 IST
In a tragic incident, four devotees lost their lives while about 20 others were injured when a truck overturned near Dhaliara in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. They were en route to the Chamunda Devi Temple on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on the Ranital-Mubarikpur National Highway when the driver lost control, resulting in the vehicle overturning. The victims were identified as Kuldeep Singh, Jasmail Singh, Goldy, and Jagsir Singh, all hailing from Bhatinda, Punjab.

Local police swiftly arrived at the scene to rescue the injured and recover the bodies of the deceased, with assistance from locals. The injured were moved to Civil Hospital, Dehra, with six more severely injured transferred to Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, for advanced treatment. An investigation is underway, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

