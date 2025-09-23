Left Menu

Tragedy at Paharganj: Rash Driving Claims Schoolgirl's Life

A 16-year-old schoolgirl died and three others were injured in a crash involving an e-rickshaw that overturned at Paharganj Chowk in Delhi. The driver, 46-year-old Dilip, was apprehended and charged with reckless driving. The accident is under investigation by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 16-year-old schoolgirl tragically lost her life, and three others were injured when an e-rickshaw overturned at Paharganj Chowk in central Delhi, allegedly due to reckless driving, according to authorities on Tuesday.

The e-rickshaw driver, Dilip, 46, residing in Paharganj, was immediately apprehended by locals and later arrested for his role in the incident. Official reports state that his vehicle was seized, with the matter being referred to the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal for further legal actions.

The accident occurred on Monday, around 7:30 am, near the Paharganj police station. The driver is accused of jumping a red traffic signal and speeding, resulting in the vehicle losing balance and overturning. This led to severe injuries among the passengers, including the death of one schoolgirl at the hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

