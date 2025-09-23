Revolutionizing Food Distribution: FCI and Ministry's Strategic Framework

The Food Ministry has solidified its commitment to enhancing foodgrain management by signing an agreement with the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for the 2025-26 fiscal year. This marks a significant step toward improving procurement and distribution efficiency in food operations.

According to the official announcement, the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is centered on leveraging technology and systems-driven methods to ensure optimal management of subsidy funds. Key targets include minimizing storage losses, maximizing the utilization of storage facilities, and adopting innovative IT solutions.

Additional objectives of the MoU include digitizing procedures, enhancing supply chain logistics, and undertaking capacity-building initiatives for FCI employees. This initiative is part of the national strategy that provides free foodgrains to over 80 crore individuals under the National Food Security Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)