Empowering Maratha Youth: APEDC's Financial Leap

The Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, a government body in Maharashtra, has enabled 1.5 lakh youths from the Maratha community to venture into entrepreneurship. This was achieved through substantial financial assistance, revealed chairman Narendra Patil on Tuesday.

The corporation facilitated loans worth approximately Rs 13,250 crore for Maratha entrepreneurs. Acknowledging these efforts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to be honored on September 25, recognizing his significant role in implementing the community-focused schemes.

During earlier administrations, the corporation saw minimal funding, but allocations have surged dramatically under recent leadership. Financial support initiatives have strengthened, with banks and the government buttressing these efforts with considerable interest subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)