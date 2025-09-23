Left Menu

Empowering Maratha Youth: APEDC's Financial Leap

The Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation (APEDC) has facilitated entrepreneurial ventures for 1.5 lakh Maratha youths by providing financial support. Under the leadership of various administrations, the corporation's funding has significantly increased, resulting in impactful support for the Maratha community. Chief Minister Fadnavis is credited for advancing these economic initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:11 IST
The Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation, a government body in Maharashtra, has enabled 1.5 lakh youths from the Maratha community to venture into entrepreneurship. This was achieved through substantial financial assistance, revealed chairman Narendra Patil on Tuesday.

The corporation facilitated loans worth approximately Rs 13,250 crore for Maratha entrepreneurs. Acknowledging these efforts, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is set to be honored on September 25, recognizing his significant role in implementing the community-focused schemes.

During earlier administrations, the corporation saw minimal funding, but allocations have surged dramatically under recent leadership. Financial support initiatives have strengthened, with banks and the government buttressing these efforts with considerable interest subsidies.

