Left Menu

BJP MP Pushes for Full Implementation of NCMC in Bengaluru

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has called for the full implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in Bengaluru to enhance public transport efficiency. The card, launched in 2020, allows for easy payment across various transit and retail systems. Surya emphasizes the need for better integration and connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-09-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 19:32 IST
BJP MP Pushes for Full Implementation of NCMC in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has formally requested Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to prioritize the comprehensive implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to significantly improve last-mile connectivity and public transport efficiency.

Launched in 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NCMC is an open-loop, interoperable smart card powered by RuPay NPCI, allowing users to pay for travel, tolls, retail purchases, and cash withdrawals. Successful adoption in cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai exemplifies its potential for seamless integration across various transit forms.

Surya's letter to Reddy highlights the insufficient implementation in Bengaluru, where critical systems like parking and feeder buses remain excluded. He advocates for a unified transport ticketing app, urging the Transport Department to spearhead NCMC integration in the absence of a central coordinating body.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NCB Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Finances in Major Bust

NCB Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking Finances in Major Bust

 India
2
High-Profile Murder Case Unfolds in Faridabad: ACP's Son Among Detained

High-Profile Murder Case Unfolds in Faridabad: ACP's Son Among Detained

 India
3
UN Calls for Renewed Focus on Peace Amid Global Disruptions

UN Calls for Renewed Focus on Peace Amid Global Disruptions

 Global
4
Delhi HC Calls for Urgent Welfare Schemes for Deceased Advocates' Families

Delhi HC Calls for Urgent Welfare Schemes for Deceased Advocates' Families

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025