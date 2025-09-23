BJP MP Pushes for Full Implementation of NCMC in Bengaluru
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has called for the full implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in Bengaluru to enhance public transport efficiency. The card, launched in 2020, allows for easy payment across various transit and retail systems. Surya emphasizes the need for better integration and connectivity.
- Country:
- India
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has formally requested Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to prioritize the comprehensive implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to significantly improve last-mile connectivity and public transport efficiency.
Launched in 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NCMC is an open-loop, interoperable smart card powered by RuPay NPCI, allowing users to pay for travel, tolls, retail purchases, and cash withdrawals. Successful adoption in cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai exemplifies its potential for seamless integration across various transit forms.
Surya's letter to Reddy highlights the insufficient implementation in Bengaluru, where critical systems like parking and feeder buses remain excluded. He advocates for a unified transport ticketing app, urging the Transport Department to spearhead NCMC integration in the absence of a central coordinating body.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Madhya Pradesh Launches Helicopter Services to Boost Connectivity and Tourism
Metro Milestone: Thane Moves Closer to Seamless Connectivity
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple, Strengthening Cultural Ties
Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Revamped Tripureswari Temple
Prime Minister Modi to Unveil New Projects in Odisha: A Major Push for Development