BJP MP Pushes for Full Implementation of NCMC in Bengaluru

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has formally requested Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy to prioritize the comprehensive implementation of the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) system in Bengaluru. The initiative aims to significantly improve last-mile connectivity and public transport efficiency.

Launched in 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NCMC is an open-loop, interoperable smart card powered by RuPay NPCI, allowing users to pay for travel, tolls, retail purchases, and cash withdrawals. Successful adoption in cities like Ahmedabad and Mumbai exemplifies its potential for seamless integration across various transit forms.

Surya's letter to Reddy highlights the insufficient implementation in Bengaluru, where critical systems like parking and feeder buses remain excluded. He advocates for a unified transport ticketing app, urging the Transport Department to spearhead NCMC integration in the absence of a central coordinating body.

(With inputs from agencies.)