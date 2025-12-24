Left Menu

ISRO's LVM3-M6 Soars: A Historic Leap in Satellite Connectivity

In a landmark Christmas Eve operation, ISRO's LVM3-M6 rocket launched a US communication satellite into orbit, marking a successful mission for global mobile connectivity. The satellite, part of a commercial contract, provides 4G and 5G services, elevating ISRO's track record in space technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:24 IST
ISRO's LVM3-M6 Soars: A Historic Leap in Satellite Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable mission on Christmas Eve, the ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3-M6 successfully launched a US communication satellite into orbit. The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, intended for a global LEO constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity, now holds promise for enhancing mobile communications across the world.

Dubbed 'Bahubali,' the LVM3-M6 is part of a commercial agreement with AST SpaceMobile. It's the sixth successful launch of this type, demonstrating ISRO's innovative prowess with two missions in just 52 days. The rocket's 100% success rate cements its reliability in precision satellite deployment.

The ISRO Chairman praised the launch as a festive gift to the nation and emphasized ongoing ambitious projects like the Gaganyaan mission. The mission underscores the central government's commitment to advancing navigation satellite commissions, positioning ISRO at the forefront of global space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

