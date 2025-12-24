ISRO's LVM3-M6 Soars: A Historic Leap in Satellite Connectivity

In a remarkable mission on Christmas Eve, the ISRO's heaviest rocket LVM3-M6 successfully launched a US communication satellite into orbit. The BlueBird Block-2 satellite, intended for a global LEO constellation to provide direct-to-mobile connectivity, now holds promise for enhancing mobile communications across the world.

Dubbed 'Bahubali,' the LVM3-M6 is part of a commercial agreement with AST SpaceMobile. It's the sixth successful launch of this type, demonstrating ISRO's innovative prowess with two missions in just 52 days. The rocket's 100% success rate cements its reliability in precision satellite deployment.

The ISRO Chairman praised the launch as a festive gift to the nation and emphasized ongoing ambitious projects like the Gaganyaan mission. The mission underscores the central government's commitment to advancing navigation satellite commissions, positioning ISRO at the forefront of global space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)