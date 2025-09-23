Paving the Path: NITI Aayog's Vision for India's Innovation Future

In a significant move to map India's journey in innovation, NITI Aayog released a pivotal report titled 'Pathways to Progress: Analysis and Insights into India's Innovation Story'. The report delves into the nation's advancements in science, technology, and innovation, while scrutinizing achievements, challenges, and opportunities to bolster India's global standing.

At the report's launch, Deepak Bagla, Atal Innovation Mission's Mission Director, discussed the mission's role in cultivating entrepreneurial skills and fostering a dynamic startup culture across India. VK Saraswat, a member of NITI Aayog, highlighted the strategic role of science and technology in crafting India's growth trajectory.

Emphasizing evidence-based insights, Saraswat said the report is pivotal for policy guidance and enhancing synergy among academia, industry, and government. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, noted the breadth of innovation in India, not just in cutting-edge technologies but across various sectors.

Singh highlighted government actions to promote research and technological advancement, stressing the need for context-driven innovation to address real-world challenges. Dharmendra Pradhan, Education Minister and the event's chief guest, lauded India's robust innovation ecosystem and urged for a focus on branding Bharat as a global excellence hub in knowledge and technology.

The gathering saw participation from high-ranking officials, including Secretaries from key departments, underscoring a governmental commitment to boosting India's innovation landscape. The comprehensive report offers a panoramic view of India's innovation framework, pinpointing systemic challenges and proposing strategies to enhance innovation capabilities nationwide.

