Global Economy at Crossroads: Navigating the Turbulent Path Ahead

The global economy is bracing for a significant phase of weak growth and systemic disruption, as reported by the World Economic Forum in its latest Chief Economists' Outlook. The report underscores how emerging markets are the main growth drivers while advanced economies face stagnation.

India is highlighted as the fastest-growing major economy, expected to grow by 6.5% in 2025 according to the IMF. However, newly imposed US tariffs pose challenges to India's manufacturing sector and have broader implications for South Asia's economic outlook.

The report forecasts a mixed outlook for China and diverging growth pathways for global economies, emphasizing the need for leaders to adapt and collaborate to transform current disruptions into future resilience. The global economic environment is rapidly evolving, marked by changes in trade, technology, and governance.

