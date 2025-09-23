Left Menu

E-Rickshaw Safety Concerns Rise After Fatal Crash in Delhi

A 16-year-old schoolgirl died and two others were injured after an e-rickshaw accident in Delhi. The incident highlights growing safety concerns associated with these battery-operated vehicles, especially regarding traffic regulation compliance. With previous incidents and rising fatalities, authorities are urged to reassess e-rickshaw safety measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in an e-rickshaw accident has intensified the ongoing debate about the safety of these battery-operated vehicles in Delhi. Two others sustained injuries when the vehicle overturned following a reckless maneuver by the driver on Monday morning.

The driver, Dilip, reportedly ignored a traffic signal and sped through a busy junction in the Paharganj area before losing control. He was apprehended by bystanders and taken into custody by the police. This incident is the second fatal e-rickshaw accident in the city within a month, raising alarms over their use.

E-rickshaws have become a popular transportation choice in Delhi, but incidents like this one spotlight the pressing need for stricter regulations. Authorities have identified the necessity for comprehensive safety measures and enforcement to avert future tragedies involving these vehicles, which are integral to the city's transport ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

