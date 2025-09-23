Left Menu

EPack Prefab Technologies IPO Set for Public Subscription

EPack Prefab Technologies has secured Rs 180 crore from anchor investors ahead of its Rs 504-crore IPO, set to open on September 24. The funds will support a new manufacturing facility, expansion, and debt repayment. The issue will be divided among qualified institutional, retail, and non-institutional investors.

  • Country:
  • India

EPack Prefab Technologies announced securing Rs 180 crore from anchor investors on Tuesday, just before its initial public offering (IPO) opens for public subscription. Among the prominent investors are Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius and Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, as per a BSE circular.

The Greater Noida-based company's Rs 504-crore IPO, slated for September 24-26, offers a price range of Rs 194-204 per share. It combines new shares worth Rs 300 crore and an Offer For Sale of 1 crore shares by promoters, valued at Rs 204 crore at the upper end.

Proceeds will be used for a new facility in Rajasthan, expanding capacity in Andhra Pradesh, and repaying debt. Incorporating a 50-35-15 allocation between institutional, retail, and non-institutional investors, the shares are expected to list on October 1. Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal are the lead managers, with KFin Technologies handling registration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

