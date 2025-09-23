Railway Safety Norms Under Scrutiny in Dhanbad

The All India Railway Track Maintainers Union (AIRTU) has voiced serious concerns to the Railway Board regarding alleged safety breaches within the Dhanbad division. Central to their complaint is the deployment of workers deemed medically unfit for rigorous tasks under severe conditions.

Cited in their correspondence is the case of trackman Praveen Kumar, who is currently serving in the Kodarma section. Despite being medically disqualified for strenuous activities by railway doctors, Kumar is reportedly being compelled by senior officials to engage in physically challenging work, putting his well-being at risk.

AIRTU President Chand Mohammed highlighted the lack of adherence to railway norms by Permanent Way Inspectors (PWIs), emphasizing the danger posed not only to personnel like Kumar but also to track safety. The union has escalated the matter, having received negligible response at the divisional management level, and is pressing the Railway Board for necessary interventions.

