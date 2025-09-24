Goa GST Reforms: A New Dawn for Business Growth

In a bid to enhance the ease of doing business, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant convened a meeting with industry stakeholders to discuss revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.

The meeting, attended by representatives from major industry associations such as the Goa Chamber of Commerce and the Travel and Tourism Association, aimed at discussing ways to reduce compliance burdens and unlock growth opportunities for businesses in Goa.

Chief Minister Sawant highlighted the state government's commitment to creating a favorable business environment that fosters entrepreneurship, strengthens industries, and attracts new investment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

