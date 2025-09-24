Goa GST Reforms: A New Dawn for Business Growth
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant held a meeting on GST reforms with key stakeholders from various industries, emphasizing ease of doing business and reducing compliance burden to foster growth opportunities. The initiative aligns with the government's commitment to developing a business-friendly ecosystem in Goa.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance the ease of doing business, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant convened a meeting with industry stakeholders to discuss revised Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms.
The meeting, attended by representatives from major industry associations such as the Goa Chamber of Commerce and the Travel and Tourism Association, aimed at discussing ways to reduce compliance burdens and unlock growth opportunities for businesses in Goa.
Chief Minister Sawant highlighted the state government's commitment to creating a favorable business environment that fosters entrepreneurship, strengthens industries, and attracts new investment under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
