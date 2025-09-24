Tragedy in Segovia: Miners Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine Collapse

In a harrowing incident, a gold mine collapse in northern Colombia has trapped more than 20 miners. Rescue efforts are underway to free those trapped underground as officials race against time.

Canada's Aris Mining Corp. stated that five of its company employees were among the 23 miners trapped in the La Reliquia mine. The collapse occurred on Monday at the facility in the Antioquia region. Rescuers are providing food and water to the miners as they work to bring them to safety.

Colombia's complex mining landscape is underscored by incidents like these, with over 80% of the nation's gold mined by informal operators often lacking appropriate safety measures. The precarious conditions have repeatedly led to fatal accidents, spotlighting the dire need for regulatory oversight and improved safety protocols in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)