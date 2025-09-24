HVAX Technologies Eyes Global Expansion and Strategic Ventures

HVAX Technologies Limited, listed on the NSE under HVAX, has announced promising business developments that underscore its robust growth trajectory.

The company has disclosed a consolidated order book standing at ₹312.58 crore as of September 2025, alongside active negotiations for projects worth ₹681.53 crore. This reflects a strong pipeline supporting HVAX's expansion agenda.

Aiming to make significant inroads into the hospital sector, HVAX is evaluating opportunities beyond pharmaceuticals, notably in the semiconductor and solar markets. This strategic diversification aims to leverage existing healthcare partnerships for seamless entry, promising significant shareholder value and enhanced contributions to India's healthcare ecosystem.

Simultaneously, HVAX is pursuing international growth via discussions with global agencies for strategic tie-ups. Potential expansions into the GCC, Asia-Pacific, and LATAM regions promise new opportunities, capitalizing on HVAX's proficiency in delivering precision infrastructure solutions.

