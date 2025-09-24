Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

An explosion injured several passengers aboard the Quetta-bound Jafar Express in Pakistan's Balochistan province, as the train was attacked on Tuesday. This event is part of a troubling pattern of assaults on the train since March, leaving railway officials and passengers on high alert.

The attack took place in Mastung's Spizend area, where a device detonated as the train passed. Six bogies derailed, one overturned, and emergency services rushed injured passengers to nearby medical facilities. Authorities confirmed that 270 passengers were onboard during the incident.

Security measures have been intensified following repeated attacks, attributed to ethnic Baloch groups, underscoring a concerning pattern of targeting infrastructure. Meanwhile, railways officials have suspended services for repairs, as investigations into the blasts continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)