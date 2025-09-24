Left Menu

Terror on Tracks: Jafar Express Under Siege

The Jafar Express, a train operating between Quetta and Peshawar, has been repeatedly targeted by bomb attacks, most notably in the Balochistan region. The latest incident saw six carriages derailed and several passengers injured. Ethnic Baloch terrorist groups are believed responsible for these targeted attacks against the train.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:35 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

An explosion injured several passengers aboard the Quetta-bound Jafar Express in Pakistan's Balochistan province, as the train was attacked on Tuesday. This event is part of a troubling pattern of assaults on the train since March, leaving railway officials and passengers on high alert.

The attack took place in Mastung's Spizend area, where a device detonated as the train passed. Six bogies derailed, one overturned, and emergency services rushed injured passengers to nearby medical facilities. Authorities confirmed that 270 passengers were onboard during the incident.

Security measures have been intensified following repeated attacks, attributed to ethnic Baloch groups, underscoring a concerning pattern of targeting infrastructure. Meanwhile, railways officials have suspended services for repairs, as investigations into the blasts continue.

