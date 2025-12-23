Tension in Karbi Anglong: Internet Suspended Amid Clashes

The Assam government has temporarily cut off internet services in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong following violent clashes between two groups over eviction issues. This decision, announced on Tuesday, aims to preserve public peace amid concerns that online platforms could exacerbate tensions.

During the unrest, at least eight people were injured as groups of protesters clashed, prompting police to use lathicharge and tear gas to disperse them. The suspension of internet services is a precaution to prevent further spread of inflammatory messages and misinformation.

State authorities have clarified that while mobile internet is down, voice calls and broadband services relying on fixed lines remain functional. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has described the situation as 'very sensitive' but is hopeful for a swift resolution with senior minister Ranoj Pegu present in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)