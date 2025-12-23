Left Menu

Tension in Karbi Anglong: Internet Suspended Amid Clashes

Internet services in Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts were temporarily suspended by the Assam government due to violent clashes over eviction issues. The suspension aims to maintain public peace and prevent the spread of inflammatory messages. Voice calls and broadband on fixed lines remain operational.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-12-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam government has temporarily cut off internet services in the districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong following violent clashes between two groups over eviction issues. This decision, announced on Tuesday, aims to preserve public peace amid concerns that online platforms could exacerbate tensions.

During the unrest, at least eight people were injured as groups of protesters clashed, prompting police to use lathicharge and tear gas to disperse them. The suspension of internet services is a precaution to prevent further spread of inflammatory messages and misinformation.

State authorities have clarified that while mobile internet is down, voice calls and broadband services relying on fixed lines remain functional. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has described the situation as 'very sensitive' but is hopeful for a swift resolution with senior minister Ranoj Pegu present in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

