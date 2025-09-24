Berlin Airport Struggles Amid Cyberattack Chaos
Berlin airport faces operational disruptions due to a ransomware cyberattack on Collins Aerospace's systems, affecting check-in and baggage handling. The attack has impacted several European airports, causing significant delays and cancellations. Staff are currently processing passengers manually as they work to restore secure software functionality.
- Country:
- Germany
Berlin airport is grappling with significant disruptions in its operations following a weekend cyberattack that targeted its check-in and baggage handling systems.
The ransomware attack, linked to software provider Collins Aerospace, has triggered delays and prompted potential cancellations across several European airports including Brussels and London's Heathrow. This is affecting dozens of flights and thousands of passengers since Friday.
Staff at Berlin airport are manually processing passengers while technicians work to restore normal operations. The situation has been exacerbated by a marathon event in Berlin, which increased the number of travelers at the airport.
ALSO READ
Cyberattack Chaos: European Airports Face Delays and Cancellations
Cyberattack Disrupts European Airports: ENISA Confirms
Cyberattack Disrupts European Airports: Flights Delayed and Canceled
Cyberattack Disrupts Major European Airports' Operations
Cyber Chaos: Major European Airports Hit by Check-In System Attack