Berlin Airport Struggles Amid Cyberattack Chaos

Berlin airport is grappling with significant disruptions in its operations following a weekend cyberattack that targeted its check-in and baggage handling systems.

The ransomware attack, linked to software provider Collins Aerospace, has triggered delays and prompted potential cancellations across several European airports including Brussels and London's Heathrow. This is affecting dozens of flights and thousands of passengers since Friday.

Staff at Berlin airport are manually processing passengers while technicians work to restore normal operations. The situation has been exacerbated by a marathon event in Berlin, which increased the number of travelers at the airport.