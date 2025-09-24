India's Electronics Exposition: A Gateway to Global Innovation and Partnerships

In a defining showcase of the electronics sector, electronica India and productronica India 2025 wrapped up at Bangalore's International Exhibition Centre, marking three days of substantial business interactions and technological innovations. Featuring over 6,000 global brands from more than 50 nations, the event attracted a staggering 50,194 trade professionals, underscoring India's rising prominence in the global electronics manufacturing arena.

Hosted by Messe Muenchen India, the twin trade shows have emerged as vital hubs for the electronics manufacturing spectrum, from design and components to assembly and quality assurance. Global companies leveraged the platform to fortify regional presence, while Indian manufacturers and service providers showcased their advanced capabilities aimed at forging international export ties. Senior officials from Karnataka, including IAS Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, IAS Gunjan Krishna, and IAS Dr. Darez Ahamed, reaffirmed governmental support for fostering electronics manufacturing nodes, while international pavilions from Japan, Taiwan, and Germany reinforced the event's draw as a conduit for foreign companies engaging with India's vibrant ecosystem.

The event's Buyer-Seller Forum facilitated over 2,000 structured meetings, engaging sourcing teams from key sectors like automotive and consumer electronics with manufacturers and solution providers. Notably, Rohit Sharma was introduced as the new representative face of the event, highlighting its outreach beyond traditional industry circles. The 2025 edition's enriched program included the India Semiconductor Conclave and CEO Forum, fostering strategic discussions and policy dialogues, culminating in the eFuture Conference which sketched future industry trajectories.

Rajoo Goel, Secretary General of ELCINA, highlighted the event's reflection of India's evolved electronics industry, stating, "India's electronics sector is now a dynamic ecosystem of advanced capabilities." Messe Munchen GmbH CEO, Dr. Reinhard Pfeiffer, emphasized India's pivotal role in the global supply chain, noting the trade fairs' contribution to reinforcing strategic ties and direct investments. Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA and CEO of Messe Muenchen India, concluded by affirming the platform's crucial role in steering India's next phase of electronics manufacturing developments.

Looking ahead, from 2026, electronica India and productronica India will be held bi-annually in Greater Noida and Bengaluru, an adaptation to synchronize with regional business cycles and the accelerating pace of India's electronics sector.

