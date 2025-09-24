Left Menu

Healthcare Shakeup: Big-Pharma Moves, Drug Innovations, and Policy Debates

Major pharmaceutical companies are making strategic moves to enhance profitability and address health challenges. McKesson boosts profit forecasts, J&J withdraws a device, and the WHO counters misconceptions about paracetamol. Meanwhile, UniQure shows promising results for Huntington's disease treatment, whereas Acadia halts therapy development after a trial failure.

Updated: 24-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a series of strategic shifts, prominent pharmaceutical entities are realigning their business focus to navigate the evolving health sector landscape. McKesson has raised its profit outlook, prioritizing high-margin avenues, while Johnson & Johnson reassesses market potentials outside the U.S. for its acid reflux treatment device.

In research news, UniQure has reported promising advancements in addressing Huntington's disease. Their gene therapy trial indicates a significant slowdown of the disorder's progression. Conversely, Acadia Pharmaceuticals faces setbacks, ceasing a late-stage development after unmet experimentation goals.

On a policy front, global health organizations have rebuked unsubstantiated claims regarding paracetamol's association with autism, a stance amplified recently by figures including Donald Trump. The WHO underscores the absence of concrete evidence, advocating cautious interpretation of medical studies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

