Healthcare Shakeup: Big-Pharma Moves, Drug Innovations, and Policy Debates
Major pharmaceutical companies are making strategic moves to enhance profitability and address health challenges. McKesson boosts profit forecasts, J&J withdraws a device, and the WHO counters misconceptions about paracetamol. Meanwhile, UniQure shows promising results for Huntington's disease treatment, whereas Acadia halts therapy development after a trial failure.
In a series of strategic shifts, prominent pharmaceutical entities are realigning their business focus to navigate the evolving health sector landscape. McKesson has raised its profit outlook, prioritizing high-margin avenues, while Johnson & Johnson reassesses market potentials outside the U.S. for its acid reflux treatment device.
In research news, UniQure has reported promising advancements in addressing Huntington's disease. Their gene therapy trial indicates a significant slowdown of the disorder's progression. Conversely, Acadia Pharmaceuticals faces setbacks, ceasing a late-stage development after unmet experimentation goals.
On a policy front, global health organizations have rebuked unsubstantiated claims regarding paracetamol's association with autism, a stance amplified recently by figures including Donald Trump. The WHO underscores the absence of concrete evidence, advocating cautious interpretation of medical studies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- pharmaceutical
- drug
- healthcare
- McKesson
- cancer
- paracetamol
- autism
- UniQure
- Huntington
- policy