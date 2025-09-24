Left Menu

Epack Prefab Technologies' IPO: A Gateway to Growth

Epack Prefab Technologies' IPO was 30% subscribed on its first day. With Rs 151.2 crore raised from anchor investors, the company aims to raise Rs 504 crore. Funds will support manufacturing expansion and debt repayment. Shares are priced at Rs 194-204, anticipated to list on October 1.

Updated: 24-09-2025 18:35 IST
Epack Prefab Technologies' initial public offering (IPO) was 30% subscribed on its first day of bidding, marking a promising start for the company's expansion plans. The IPO has drawn notable interest, with bids for over 52 lakh shares against the 1.77 crore shares on offer.

The IPO, priced between Rs 194 to Rs 204 per share, aims to raise a total of Rs 504 crore and was notably supported through Rs 151.2 crore from anchor investors. The funds are earmarked for crucial growth activities, including setting up a new manufacturing unit and expanding existing facilities in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, alongside debt repayment and other corporate uses.

Epack, established in 1999, specializes in pre-engineered building solutions and runs state-of-the-art facilities across India. The IPO's conclusion is set for September 26, with shares expected to list on stock exchanges by October 1. Monarch Networth Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are orchestrating the offering, with KFin Technologies managing the registry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

