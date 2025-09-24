EU’s “I’ve Got the Power” Campaign Energises Kenya’s Clean Energy Future

The European Union (EU) has launched the I’ve Got the Power campaign in Kenya, marking a milestone in the partnership between Kenya and the EU in the pursuit of a sustainable, prosperous, and inclusive future. At its heart, the campaign champions renewable energy as a pathway to equitable development, cleaner environments, and stronger local economies.

Driving Universal Access to Energy

A cornerstone of this initiative is the EU’s Global Gateway investment strategy, which underpins major energy projects across Africa. In Kenya, the flagship Last Mile Connectivity Programme is transforming lives by connecting rural households located near distribution transformers to the national grid. By extending electricity access to families, schools, and small businesses across 32 counties, the programme directly supports Kenya’s universal electrification agenda.

The initiative not only provides cleaner, more reliable power but also reduces dependence on harmful, polluting fuels. For underserved communities, this means better access to education and healthcare, while also opening up economic opportunities for small enterprises and households alike.

Voices of Change

Henriette Geiger, the EU Ambassador to Kenya, highlighted the broader vision behind the campaign, stating: “The transition to renewable energy is not just about reducing carbon emissions; it’s about creating a more sustainable future for the people, the planet, and local economies. Through this campaign, we want people to not only understand the importance of sustainable energy but also realise how this transition can positively impact their lives and future.”

This vision is already evident in the stories of everyday Kenyans. Fashion designer Austin can now run his workshop without power interruptions, enabling him to meet client demands and expand his business. For Catheline, a boda boda rider, access to an electric bike has created a stable source of income through her delivery services, all while contributing to a cleaner environment. These examples underscore how access to renewable energy empowers individuals, nurtures creativity, and enhances public safety.

Building a Continental Vision

Kenya’s progress reflects a broader African ambition. Under the Scaling up Renewables in Africa pledging campaign, championed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Africa is poised to lead the global clean energy transition. With vast renewable potential yet millions still lacking access to electricity, the challenge is immense. However, through the EU’s Global Gateway, Africa can accelerate access to clean power, generate sustainable jobs, and foster long-term social and economic development.

A Shared Future

The I’ve Got the Power campaign is more than an awareness drive—it is a celebration of collaboration and a showcase of renewable energy’s transformative potential. By strengthening partnerships between Kenya and the EU, it demonstrates how global cooperation can foster local resilience and innovation.

The campaign also invites the public to engage with inspiring stories of change and sustainability at energyoftomorrow.ke, a platform dedicated to highlighting the real impact of renewable energy on communities.