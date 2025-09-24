U.S. Transportation Secretary Warns European Nations on Travel Restrictions

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a stern warning to European countries considering unilateral transatlantic travel restrictions. Speaking from an international aviation meeting in Montreal, Duffy emphasized that the United States is ready to take action to uphold its travel agreements.

The secretary expressed concerns about a growing trend of airports, notably in Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Dublin, attempting to limit air traffic contrary to existing agreements. Duffy's comments highlight potential diplomatic tensions in maintaining open travel channels.

As airport restrictions rise, Duffy underscored the importance of adhering to established travel accords to avoid conflict. His statements underscore the broader implications for international travel and diplomatic relations.