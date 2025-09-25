Colombian Congress to Review $142 Billion Budget Proposal

Colombian congressional committees have given the green light to the government's proposed budget for 2026, which amounts to 547 trillion pesos or $142 billion. This proposal now moves to the full Congress for final approval.

The development comes after the finance ministry had to revise their budget request downward by 10 trillion pesos. This move was in response to the initial reluctance from congressional members to endorse the original sum of 557 trillion pesos.

This adjustment reflects ongoing discussions and negotiations within the country's legislative body, as they work towards finalizing a budget that aligns with both governmental priorities and legislative approval.

