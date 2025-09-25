Colombian Congress to Review $142 Billion Budget Proposal
The Colombian congressional committees have endorsed the government's 2026 budget proposal totaling 547 trillion pesos ($142 billion). This follows the finance ministry's decision to reduce their original budget request from 557 trillion pesos by 10 trillion pesos in response to congressional resistance.
