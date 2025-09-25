Left Menu

Ground Collision at Sheremetyevo: Rossiya and Hainan Planes Involved

A Rossiya aircraft sustained tail damage after colliding with another plane on a Moscow taxiway. The Sukhoi Superjet, preparing for a flight to St Petersburg, was hit by an Airbus 330 from Air Hainan. Affected passengers were transferred to a different aircraft.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 03:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic incident at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, a Rossiya airline plane suffered tail damage after colliding with another aircraft on the taxiway, as reported by Russian news agencies.

The affected aircraft, a Sukhoi Superjet, was set to depart for St Petersburg, Russia's second largest city, when the mishap occurred late Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and passengers were safely transferred to a different plane.

According to unofficial sources on Russian Telegram channels, the other aircraft involved in the collision was an Airbus 330 belonging to China's Air Hainan, en route to Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

