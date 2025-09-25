Ground Collision at Sheremetyevo: Rossiya and Hainan Planes Involved

In a dramatic incident at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, a Rossiya airline plane suffered tail damage after colliding with another aircraft on the taxiway, as reported by Russian news agencies.

The affected aircraft, a Sukhoi Superjet, was set to depart for St Petersburg, Russia's second largest city, when the mishap occurred late Wednesday evening. Fortunately, no injuries were reported and passengers were safely transferred to a different plane.

According to unofficial sources on Russian Telegram channels, the other aircraft involved in the collision was an Airbus 330 belonging to China's Air Hainan, en route to Beijing.

