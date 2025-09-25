Drone Disruptions: Danish Airports Under Siege
Drones caused the closure of Aalborg airport in Denmark following a similar incident at Copenhagen airport, raising European security concerns. Both airports serve commercial and military functions. The Danish police, collaborating with international authorities, are investigating possible connections and suspect involvement, but no suspects have been apprehended.
Aalborg airport in Denmark, which handles both commercial and military flights, was temporarily closed due to the presence of drones in its airspace, authorities reported on Thursday. This incident mirrors a similar disruption at Copenhagen airport earlier in the week, which halted flights and intensified European security worries.
Denmark has linked these drone sightings to suspected Russian incursions, potentially targeting critical infrastructure. The Danish military is actively assisting in the investigation, despite no conclusive evidence tying the incidents to Russian involvement, as noted by Russia's ambassador to Denmark.
In a related incident, Oslo airport in Norway also experienced drone activity, prompting a temporary airspace shutdown. Police continue to probe these occurrences but have yet to determine the actors behind the drone activities. The drones observed in Aalborg flew with visible lights, creating additional complexity for investigators.
(With inputs from agencies.)
