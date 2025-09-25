Drone Disruptions: Danish Airports Under Siege

Aalborg airport in Denmark, which handles both commercial and military flights, was temporarily closed due to the presence of drones in its airspace, authorities reported on Thursday. This incident mirrors a similar disruption at Copenhagen airport earlier in the week, which halted flights and intensified European security worries.

Denmark has linked these drone sightings to suspected Russian incursions, potentially targeting critical infrastructure. The Danish military is actively assisting in the investigation, despite no conclusive evidence tying the incidents to Russian involvement, as noted by Russia's ambassador to Denmark.

In a related incident, Oslo airport in Norway also experienced drone activity, prompting a temporary airspace shutdown. Police continue to probe these occurrences but have yet to determine the actors behind the drone activities. The drones observed in Aalborg flew with visible lights, creating additional complexity for investigators.

(With inputs from agencies.)