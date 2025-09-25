Motorcyclist charred to death as two-wheeler collides with bus in Meghalaya

A motorcyclist was charred to death after his two-wheeler collided with a bus in Meghalaya's Ri-Bhoi district, police said on Thursday. The accident occurred in Nongpoh area around 10.20 pm on Wednesday, when the motorcycle rammed into the night service bus with more than 50 passengers on board, triggering a fire, a senior officer said. ''The motorcycle, coming from the wrong side, rammed into a night service bus on the Guwahati-Shillong route. The two-wheeler was gutted in the fire, which also engulfed the bus,'' he said. A fire and emergency services team from Nongpoh rushed to the site and doused the flames, the officer said.

''The motorcyclist died on the spot, and his identity is yet to be ascertained. All passengers were unhurt but shocked, he said. The body of the deceased was taken to Nongpoh Civil Hospital for post-mortem examination, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)