Left Menu

Car catches fire on Coastal Road in Mumbai; traffic halted

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 10:09 IST
Car catches fire on Coastal Road in Mumbai; traffic halted
  • Country:
  • India

A car caught fire on the Coastal Road in Mumbai on Thursday morning, prompting authorities to stop traffic movement on the route, officials said.

The incident took place around 9.30 am inside the south-bound tunnel of the Coastal Road, they said.

''Traffic movement is stopped at Coastal Road (Tardeo) south bound and north bound due to car fire,'' the Mumbai Traffic Police said on their X handle.

Due to the incident, traffic was diverted at Haji Ali and at the Worli connector, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Rugby-All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans return

UPDATE 2-Rugby-All Blacks captain Barrett out of Australia clash, veterans r...

 Global
2
India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

India trounce Mongolia to get historic first win on futsal court

 Kuwait
3
India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision: CII-EY report

India needs 40x surge in non-fossil energy to meet Viksit Bharat 2047 vision...

 India
4
Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, Namibia, Kenya

Project Cheetah: New big cats expected by year-end, talks on with Botswana, ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

Why Women Entrepreneurs in Peru Lag in Informal Firms but Match Men at the Top

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025