Left Menu

Airbus Holds Historic Board Meeting in India, Eyes Expansion

For the first time, Airbus's board of directors will meet in India, highlighting the country's growing importance to the aerospace giant. Airbus is significantly expanding its operations in India, including setting up assembly lines for helicopters and military aircraft, and plans to increase annual sourcing to USD 2 billion by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:30 IST
Airbus Holds Historic Board Meeting in India, Eyes Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Airbus is set to make history next week as it hosts a board meeting in India, a first for the aerospace major. This move underscores the strategic importance of the Indian market, where Airbus already operates in both civil aviation and defense segments, sourcing over USD 1.4 billion annually in components and services.

According to an Airbus spokesperson, the visit reaffirms the company's commitment to India, which boasts a rich talent pool and aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative. Airbus's collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd on two new assembly lines demonstrates this commitment, aiming to integrate India further into its global operations.

With notable orders from IndiGo and Air India and robust investment in engineering and digital centers, Airbus views India as a pivotal hub. The company aims to increase its sourcing from India to USD 2 billion annually by 2030, marking a significant scaling of its operations in the region.

TRENDING

1
Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

Philips Navigates U.S. Import Investigation on Medical Tech

 Global
2
Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

Uddhav Thackeray Stands with Flood-Hit Farmers in Central Maharashtra

 India
3
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Wins USFDA Approval for Antidepressant Generic

 India
4
Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

Twisting Typhoon Tragedy: Aging Agony Amidst Evacuation Errors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025