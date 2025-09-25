Airbus Holds Historic Board Meeting in India, Eyes Expansion

Airbus is set to make history next week as it hosts a board meeting in India, a first for the aerospace major. This move underscores the strategic importance of the Indian market, where Airbus already operates in both civil aviation and defense segments, sourcing over USD 1.4 billion annually in components and services.

According to an Airbus spokesperson, the visit reaffirms the company's commitment to India, which boasts a rich talent pool and aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative. Airbus's collaboration with Tata Advanced Systems Ltd on two new assembly lines demonstrates this commitment, aiming to integrate India further into its global operations.

With notable orders from IndiGo and Air India and robust investment in engineering and digital centers, Airbus views India as a pivotal hub. The company aims to increase its sourcing from India to USD 2 billion annually by 2030, marking a significant scaling of its operations in the region.