Reliance Consumer Products: Pioneering Asia's Largest Integrated Food Parks

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL) has signed a landmark Rs 40,000-crore agreement with India's Food Processing Industries Ministry to set up integrated food manufacturing facilities nationwide. The memorandum was finalized at the World Food India 2025 event, according to key sources.

Announced during the company's annual general meeting in August, RCPL plans to construct Asia's largest integrated food parks utilizing AI-driven automation, robotics, and sustainable technologies. Emerging from Reliance Retail, RCPL has rapidly grown into one of India's leading fast-moving consumer goods companies, with revenues surpassing Rs 11,000 crore in just three years.

As part of the agreement, RCPL will invest more than Rs 1,500 crore to establish food and beverage facilities in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. Reliance director Isha Ambani emphasized the group's aim to secure Rs 1 lakh crore in revenue over five years and expand its presence worldwide, focusing initially on the FMCG sector and later branching into apparel and electronics.