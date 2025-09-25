Maharashtra's Flood Relief Efforts: A Race Against Time

Maharashtra's government has allocated Rs 2,230 crore to aid farmers impacted by severe floods, according to Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The rains devastated the Marathwada region, causing loss of life and significant crop damage.

Opposition parties, including Congress, demand the declaration of a 'wet drought,' pushing for compensation and larger assistance packages. The government is assessing crop damages and preparing an emergency resolution.

Collaborative relief efforts are ongoing, with BJP legislators donating their salaries and various stakeholders contributing to aid affected communities across the state.