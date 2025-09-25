Maharashtra's Flood Relief Efforts: A Race Against Time
Maharashtra's Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule announced a relief of Rs 2,230 crore for flood-affected farmers following heavy rains that devastated Marathwada and Solapur. Multiple political parties demand the government declare a wet drought. Relief efforts include legislative salaries' donations and anticipated governmental resolutions.
Maharashtra's government has allocated Rs 2,230 crore to aid farmers impacted by severe floods, according to Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The rains devastated the Marathwada region, causing loss of life and significant crop damage.
Opposition parties, including Congress, demand the declaration of a 'wet drought,' pushing for compensation and larger assistance packages. The government is assessing crop damages and preparing an emergency resolution.
Collaborative relief efforts are ongoing, with BJP legislators donating their salaries and various stakeholders contributing to aid affected communities across the state.
