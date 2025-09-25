Left Menu

GeM Unveils Vigilance Awareness Week to Boost Procurement Transparency

Mihir Kumar, CEO of GeM, details plans for Vigilance Awareness Week focused on educating buyers and sellers on public procurement rules to maintain transparency. The initiative strives to prevent errors by promoting vigilance and alignment across states, highlighting GeM's impact on efficiency and sustainable procurement practices.

Updated: 25-09-2025 15:15 IST
Mihir Kumar, Chief Executive Officer of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mihir Kumar, the Chief Executive Officer of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), has laid out an agenda for Vigilance Awareness Week aimed at educating both buyers and sellers on the crucial differences between public procurement and private purchases. Highlighting the emphasis on transparency and rule compliance, Kumar stressed the campaign's role in guiding stakeholders through the procurement process.

The week's initiatives will encourage participants to stay 'satark'—meaning alert—to avoid any procedural missteps, Kumar explained. He underscored the importance of preventive vigilance to pre-empt mistakes that otherwise necessitate investigations. Through releasing a series of detailed guidelines, GeM hopes to clearly distinguish between bona fide and mala fide errors within the procurement landscape.

In operation for nine years, the GeM portal remains central to creating a transparent environment for public procurement, with Kumar highlighting the public accessibility of bids and contracts as pivotal in reducing informational asymmetry. He cited an Ernst & Young study confirming improved turnaround times and increased competition through the platform.

Aligning state-level procurement practices with GeM's protocols is a priority, Kumar noted, citing Uttar Pradesh's complete integration as a model. With robust participation from micro and small enterprises, women entrepreneurs, and startups, GeM exceeds its mandated participation targets. The platform also pioneers unique and sustainable procurement initiatives, reflecting its alignment with government climate policies.

During Vigilance Week, GeM plans to disseminate educational materials to ensure continuous stakeholder engagement and adherence to procurement standards. "Stay vigilant and well-prepared," Kumar advised, urging participants to heed the campaign's upcoming guidelines. (ANI)

