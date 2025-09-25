Left Menu

Emerging Markets: Navigating Economic Shifts and Currency Swings

Emerging market stocks and currencies experienced volatility as investors reacted to potential changes in U.S. monetary policy. While some regions like Central Eastern Europe held steady, Latin America's markets saw a revival influenced by U.S. negotiations. In Asia, Thailand faced downturns due to political risks impacting economic finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:32 IST
Emerging market stocks saw a downward trend on Thursday, while currencies remained unstable against a steady U.S. dollar. Investors are presently evaluating the likelihood of a gradual easing of U.S. monetary policies.

The MSCI index for emerging market equities declined by 0.4%, breaking a three-day streak of gains, and a parallel currency gauge dipped by 0.1%, extending a six-day slump. The U.S. dollar remained steady post-strengthening last week after a Federal Reserve rate cut, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaling caution regarding further cuts.

Fiona Cincotta from City Index notes that the current movements in emerging markets are primarily influenced by the dollar, impacted by Powell's cautious comments on rate cuts. Investors await the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditures report and final second-quarter GDP estimates. Czech and Hungarian central banks kept rates unchanged, affecting trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

