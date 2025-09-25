Left Menu

India's First CXO Pickleball League: A New Era in Corporate Sports

Gravate Sports is launching India's first CXO Pickleball League on September 27, 2025, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. Co-founded by RJ Anmol and Puneet Goyal, the event aims to promote executive wellness with a blend of sport and networking, featuring a special match by Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:37 IST
Gravate Sports organises India's First CXO Pickleball League with Saina Nehwal in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gravate Sports, co-founded by RJ Anmol and Puneet Goyal, is poised to inaugurate India's first CXO Pickleball League on September 27, 2025, at Taj Lands End, Mumbai. The groundbreaking initiative seeks to merge executive wellness with networking among top corporate leaders through competitive sport.

Pickleball, experiencing rapid global growth, is gaining traction in India, where its market is expected to expand significantly by 2031. It is becoming popular in corporate settings for its ease of learning and low impact, combined with fitness and networking possibilities, akin to golf in business benefits but more accessible.

The league offers a competitive platform for executives from diverse industries, such as technology and finance, to engage in team play, each including at least one senior leader. Participants, trained by AIPA-certified coaches, will vie on Taj Lands End's exclusive courts, with winners meeting Olympic medalist Saina Nehwal, who headlines the event against Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani.

Saina Nehwal expressed her enthusiasm, highlighting the integration of sports in corporate life and its fitness and connectivity benefits. RJ Anmol, Gravate Sports Co-Founder, emphasized the initiative as a premium sporting experience that transcends boardrooms, fostering wellness and strategic networking among India's CXOs.

The event concludes with a curated sundowner and gourmet dining, enhancing networking among participants and hinting at a burgeoning corporate sports culture in India. Gravate Sports aims to lead this trend by pioneering corporate sporting leagues.

